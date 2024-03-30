Brokerages Set Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) PT at $3.97

Shares of Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BLD) have received an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.97.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $3.00 to $2.30 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $3.75 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 12th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 529,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 542,101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after buying an additional 4,677 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,910,970 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,353,000 after buying an additional 849,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,764,946 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,497,000 after buying an additional 396,738 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ballard Power Systems stock opened at $2.78 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.40. The company has a current ratio of 12.25, a quick ratio of 11.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Ballard Power Systems has a twelve month low of $2.66 and a twelve month high of $5.68. The stock has a market cap of $831.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 1.67.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.04). Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 14.06% and a negative net margin of 172.63%. The business had revenue of $46.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.32 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 131.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Ballard Power Systems will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product markets, consisting of heavy-duty motives, such as bus, truck, rail, and marine applications; material handling; and power generation.

