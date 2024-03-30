Brokerages Set BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) Target Price at $60.90

BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $61.80.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on BlackLine from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on BlackLine in a report on Monday, March 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on BlackLine from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on BlackLine from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on BlackLine from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th.

In other BlackLine news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,470 shares in the company, valued at $3,088,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 750 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $45,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,088,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Kevin B. Thompson sold 4,500 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $258,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $632,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 6,000 shares of company stock worth $349,185 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BL. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,738,189 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $420,733,000 after purchasing an additional 79,649 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackLine by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,899,804 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $118,624,000 after acquiring an additional 45,950 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackLine by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,414,835 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,342,000 after buying an additional 47,420 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of BlackLine by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,298,929 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,908,000 after buying an additional 13,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackLine by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,296,306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,203,000 after buying an additional 374,813 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.13% of the company’s stock.

BL opened at $64.58 on Monday. BlackLine has a 52 week low of $47.26 and a 52 week high of $69.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.28. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -645.80, a PEG ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.28. BlackLine had a positive return on equity of 2.15% and a negative net margin of 1.50%. The firm had revenue of $155.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.24 million. Analysts forecast that BlackLine will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles individual transactions; task management to create and manage processes and task lists; and financial reporting analytics that enables analysis and validation of financial data.

