Brokerages Set Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN) Price Target at $40.60

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.60.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 27th.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Day One Biopharmaceuticals

In related news, insider Samuel C. Blackman sold 20,000 shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total transaction of $322,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,224,662 shares in the company, valued at $19,729,304.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Samuel C. Blackman sold 10,000 shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total value of $160,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,184,662 shares in the company, valued at $18,966,438.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,781 shares of company stock worth $722,960 over the last 90 days. 8.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 130.9% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 77.2% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. increased its position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. now owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 87.3% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. 87.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DAWN opened at $16.52 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.56. Day One Biopharmaceuticals has a one year low of $9.67 and a one year high of $17.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.94 and a beta of -1.48.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.07). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Day One Biopharmaceuticals will post -2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Day One Biopharmaceuticals

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genomically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is tovorafenib, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/ refractory low-grade glioma.

