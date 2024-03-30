Brokerages Set LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) Target Price at $3.08

Shares of LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.08.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LPSN shares. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of LivePerson from $3.75 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Barclays decreased their price target on LivePerson from $3.50 to $1.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Mizuho lowered their price target on LivePerson from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Roth Mkm lowered LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $2.00 in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, StockNews.com cut LivePerson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of LPSN stock opened at $1.00 on Monday. LivePerson has a 12-month low of $0.96 and a 12-month high of $6.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.63, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.84.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $95.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.54 million. LivePerson had a negative return on equity of 47.71% and a negative net margin of 24.99%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that LivePerson will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director William Wesemann bought 100,000 shares of LivePerson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 374,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $374,835. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director William Wesemann acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 374,835 shares in the company, valued at $374,835. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Vector Capital Management, L.P acquired 26,630 shares of LivePerson stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.59 per share, with a total value of $95,601.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 10,164,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,490,522.69. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 685,852 shares of company stock worth $2,148,063 in the last three months. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPSN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of LivePerson by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,132,745 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,823,000 after buying an additional 418,503 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in LivePerson by 99.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 185,262 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 92,178 shares in the last quarter. Vector Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in LivePerson during the 4th quarter worth about $37,089,000. Options Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in LivePerson during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Palogic Value Management L.P. grew its stake in LivePerson by 119.5% during the 4th quarter. Palogic Value Management L.P. now owns 856,431 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,246,000 after acquiring an additional 466,320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

LivePerson, Inc engages in conversational artificial intelligence. It enables brands to leverage the Conversational Cloud's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies. The company offers the Conversational Cloud, an enterprise-class digital customer conversation platform, which enables businesses and consumers to connect through conversational channels, such as voice, in-app, and mobile messaging.

