Brokerages Set Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) Target Price at $95.27

Shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, thirteen have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $97.56.

Several research firms have recently commented on THC. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Barclays began coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised Tenet Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised Tenet Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th.

Tenet Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of THC stock opened at $105.11 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $93.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 2.07. Tenet Healthcare has a 12 month low of $51.04 and a 12 month high of $107.80.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $1.10. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 26.34% and a net margin of 2.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Tenet Healthcare

In related news, EVP Paola M. Arbour sold 18,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.96, for a total transaction of $1,761,569.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,889,698.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Paola M. Arbour sold 18,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.96, for a total transaction of $1,761,569.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,889,698.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas W. Arnst sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.84, for a total value of $1,612,280.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,148 shares in the company, valued at $772,756.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 51,268 shares of company stock worth $4,944,810. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tenet Healthcare

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THC. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,651,000. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,769,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 63,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,604,000 after purchasing an additional 7,365 shares during the last quarter. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Hospital Operations and Services, and Ambulatory Care. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

Featured Articles

