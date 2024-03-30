Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN) Shares Sold by Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp reduced its position in shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 582 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Brookfield were worth $669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield in the third quarter worth $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brookfield by 4,670.6% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield in the third quarter worth $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brookfield by 102.6% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield in the third quarter worth $34,000. 61.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Gp Ltd Bcp sold 3,922,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total value of $8,630,129.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,352,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,376,217.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Brookfield news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total value of $11,330,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,492,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,526,263.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Gp Ltd Bcp sold 3,922,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total transaction of $8,630,129.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,352,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,376,217.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Stock Performance

Shares of Brookfield stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.87. 2,099,186 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,308,947. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.87 and its 200 day moving average is $36.96. The stock has a market cap of $68.70 billion, a PE ratio of 67.53 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.15. Brookfield Co. has a 12 month low of $28.84 and a 12 month high of $43.17.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $24.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Brookfield had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 3.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brookfield Co. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

Brookfield Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. This is an increase from Brookfield’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on BN. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Brookfield from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Brookfield from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Brookfield from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Brookfield from $41.00 to $42.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Brookfield from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.45.

Brookfield Company Profile

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

