BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFI) Short Interest Update

BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 168,100 shares, a drop of 16.7% from the February 29th total of 201,700 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 85,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BFI. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BurgerFi International by 5.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 5,149 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BurgerFi International by 548.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 149,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 126,100 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in BurgerFi International by 10.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 4,113 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in BurgerFi International in the first quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in BurgerFi International in the second quarter valued at $115,000. 15.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BurgerFi International Price Performance

BurgerFi International stock opened at $0.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.36. BurgerFi International has a twelve month low of $0.54 and a twelve month high of $2.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.89.

BurgerFi International Company Profile

BurgerFi International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and franchises fast-casual and premium-casual dining restaurants. Its restaurants offer burgers, hot dogs, crispy chicken, frozen custard, hand-cut fries, shakes, beer, wine, pizza, coal fired chicken wings, homemade meatballs, and a variety of handcrafted sandwiches and salads.

