Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY Cuts Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY reduced its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 47,994 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s comprises 2.1% of Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $14,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. 70.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MCD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Friday, January 5th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $345.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. BTIG Research lowered shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $330.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total value of $312,533.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,075 shares in the company, valued at $5,140,168.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Down 0.0 %

MCD opened at $281.95 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $245.73 and a twelve month high of $302.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $290.39 and a 200-day moving average of $280.93. The stock has a market cap of $203.58 billion, a PE ratio of 24.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.72.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The fast-food giant reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.22% and a negative return on equity of 171.96%. The company had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.59 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 57.74%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

