Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY lowered its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 129,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,498 shares during the period. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $8,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 44,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,639,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc increased its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 6,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. now owns 6,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RDA Financial Network increased its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 3,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

VYMI stock opened at $68.80 on Friday. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $59.20 and a twelve month high of $69.06. The firm has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $66.99 and a 200 day moving average of $64.64.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.616 per share. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

