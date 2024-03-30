Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY Has $1.78 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 32,959 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,154 shares during the period. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $1,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,822,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,620,000 after buying an additional 1,002,069 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 10.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,552,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,870,000 after acquiring an additional 524,331 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,100,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,196,000 after acquiring an additional 22,558 shares in the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,493,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,953,000 after acquiring an additional 178,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,244,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,301,000 after purchasing an additional 90,710 shares during the period.
Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Trading Up 0.2 %
SPHQ stock opened at $60.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.01. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 1 year low of $46.23 and a 1 year high of $60.77. The stock has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.94.
Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Company Profile
The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.
