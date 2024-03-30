Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY Has $7.35 Million Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY cut its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,838 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up about 1.1% of Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $7,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 21.4% during the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 9,366 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,750,000 after buying an additional 1,654 shares during the period. DMC Group LLC grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 16.5% in the third quarter. DMC Group LLC now owns 592 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Montchanin Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.1% in the second quarter. Montchanin Asset Management LLC now owns 4,550 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Check Capital Management Inc. CA acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Tower Bridge Advisors grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.5% in the third quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 33,046 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $16,727,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TMO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $515.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays cut shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $475.00 to $555.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $592.00 to $642.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, March 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $620.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $610.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $599.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, Director Debora L. Spar sold 164 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.97, for a total value of $89,703.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $660,192.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 5,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.62, for a total value of $3,054,289.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,011,436.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Debora L. Spar sold 164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.97, for a total transaction of $89,703.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $660,192.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,277 shares of company stock valued at $28,513,384. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Up 0.3 %

TMO opened at $581.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.62, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $415.60 and a fifty-two week high of $603.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $565.87 and its 200 day moving average is $520.64.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $5.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.64 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $10.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.73 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 18.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.40 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 10.10%.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

