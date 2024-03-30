Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY Has $7.89 Million Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY lessened its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the period. Deere & Company makes up approximately 1.2% of Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $7,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 7.6% during the second quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 53,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,552,000 after acquiring an additional 3,776 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 5.6% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 135,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,775,000 after buying an additional 7,182 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 2.4% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 236,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,322,000 after buying an additional 5,485 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 6.9% in the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 14,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,284,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Greenline Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the second quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

NYSE DE opened at $410.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $114.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.03. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $345.55 and a twelve month high of $450.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $381.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $381.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.19 by $1.04. The business had revenue of $10.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.30 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 44.60% and a net margin of 16.38%. Deere & Company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 27.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $494.00 price target for the company. Melius downgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $435.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $445.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $431.28.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

