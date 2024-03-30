Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY Lowers Stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY lessened its position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in MetLife were worth $860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in MetLife by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 235,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,590,000 after acquiring an additional 7,485 shares during the period. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of MetLife in the fourth quarter worth about $856,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of MetLife by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MetLife by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MetLife by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Ramy Tadros sold 4,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total value of $289,469.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 146,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,567,933.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.27, for a total transaction of $1,951,290.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,174,893.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ramy Tadros sold 4,026 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total transaction of $289,469.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 146,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,567,933.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

MetLife Stock Performance

Shares of MetLife stock opened at $74.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $53.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.93. MetLife, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.95 and a fifty-two week high of $74.39.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($0.02). MetLife had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 2.36%. The business had revenue of $18.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.07 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 6th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 5th. MetLife’s payout ratio is presently 113.66%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MET has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on MetLife from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on MetLife from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on MetLife from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MetLife currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.23.

MetLife Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Further Reading

