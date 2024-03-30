Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY Sells 261 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY reduced its position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,147 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 261 shares during the quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $3,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of YUM. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 631 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC grew its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 5,598 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $225,000. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 11,752 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. 82.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP David Eric Russell sold 9,919 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.63, for a total transaction of $1,285,799.97. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,661 shares in the company, valued at $2,419,025.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.34, for a total value of $963,514.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 175,377 shares in the company, valued at $23,910,900.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP David Eric Russell sold 9,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.63, for a total transaction of $1,285,799.97. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,419,025.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,742 shares of company stock worth $2,734,628 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on YUM shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $146.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Yum! Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $145.00 to $141.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $164.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.00.

Shares of NYSE:YUM opened at $138.65 on Friday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.53 and a 1-year high of $143.24. The company has a market capitalization of $39.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.87.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The restaurant operator reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 22.57% and a negative return on equity of 17.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. This is a boost from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.94%.

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

