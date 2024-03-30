Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY Sells 2,865 Shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY trimmed its stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Free Report) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 49,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,865 shares during the quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $1,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,040,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,019,000 after buying an additional 509,545 shares during the last quarter. Snider Financial Group increased its holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 114,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,472,000 after purchasing an additional 4,944 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 29,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 6,514 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $330,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $29,769,000.

Get VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of ANGL stock opened at $29.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.99 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.84 and a 200-day moving average of $28.14. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $26.28 and a 1-year high of $29.21.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.152 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.

(Free Report)

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.