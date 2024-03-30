Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY Trims Holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY trimmed its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 436 shares during the quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 194.4% in the third quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:LQD opened at $108.92 on Friday. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $98.24 and a 12-month high of $111.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $108.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.16.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Profile

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

