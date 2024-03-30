C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Receives $85.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Reduce” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $84.36.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. BNP Paribas restated a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st.

Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock opened at $76.14 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.10, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $75.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.68. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a twelve month low of $69.11 and a twelve month high of $106.14.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 27.61% and a net margin of 1.85%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.04%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 11.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,782 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,393 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.6% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 23,349 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,515,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 12.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,657 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

