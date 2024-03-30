CACI International (NYSE:CACI) Sets New 52-Week High at $382.65

CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $382.65 and last traded at $380.29, with a volume of 21299 shares. The stock had previously closed at $378.89.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CACI. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of CACI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $365.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CACI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded CACI International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $375.00 to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on CACI International from $375.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CACI International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $377.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $363.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $337.41. The stock has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.89.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The information technology services provider reported $4.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.50 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. CACI International had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 13.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.28 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that CACI International Inc will post 20.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP J William Koegel, Jr. sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.48, for a total transaction of $188,740.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,827,369.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other CACI International news, Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.69, for a total value of $54,253.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,331,453.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP J William Koegel, Jr. sold 500 shares of CACI International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.48, for a total transaction of $188,740.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,827,369.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CACI International in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CACI International by 91.3% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in CACI International by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 288 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in CACI International during the 4th quarter valued at $152,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in CACI International by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 540 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security missions and government modernization/transformation in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. It operates through two segments: Domestic Operations and International Operations.

