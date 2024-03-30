Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ) Short Interest Update

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,800 shares, an increase of 118.2% from the February 29th total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 63,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPZ. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 2.0% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 35,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Wealth LLC now owns 19,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 2.4% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 76,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 10.6% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 20,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares during the period.

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ CPZ opened at 15.43 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of 15.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of 14.70. Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust has a 12-month low of 13.17 and a 12-month high of 16.11.

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Announces Dividend

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th.

Calamos Investments is a global investment firm committed to excellence in investment management and client services. A global investment platform with focused, experienced teams, specialized by investment discipline. Serving the needs of institutional and individual investors since 1977. Offering a range of global investment solutions to work with a client’s asset allocation framework.

