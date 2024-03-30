Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (CMCL) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 11th

Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (LON:CMCL – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share on Friday, April 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Caledonia Mining Stock Performance
Shares of Caledonia Mining stock opened at GBX 850 ($10.74) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £163.12 million, a PE ratio of -1,545.45 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 825.72 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 873.46. Caledonia Mining has a 1-year low of GBX 600 ($7.58) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,380 ($17.44). The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.98.
About Caledonia Mining
