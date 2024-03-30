Callinex Mines (OTCMKTS:CLLXF) Stock Price Up 2.7%

Callinex Mines Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLLXF – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 2.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.94 and last traded at $0.94. Approximately 16,635 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 51% from the average daily volume of 10,999 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.91.

Callinex Mines Stock Up 2.8 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.32.

About Callinex Mines

Callinex Mines Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for copper, zinc, gold, and silver deposits. Its principal project portfolio includes the Pine Bay project that covers an area of 6,795 square hectare and 77 contiguous mineral claims situated in the Flin Flon Mining District, Manitoba; and the Nash Creek property, which comprises seven contiguous mineral claims that covers an area of 15,542.31 hectares located in Restigouche County in northeast New Brunswick.

