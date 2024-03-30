Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Cameco from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $65.33.

Get Cameco alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Cameco

Cameco Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:CCJ opened at $43.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.55. Cameco has a 52-week low of $24.64 and a 52-week high of $51.33. The company has a market capitalization of $18.81 billion, a PE ratio of 72.20 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.40 and a 200-day moving average of $42.61.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.06). Cameco had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 13.97%. The business had revenue of $620.00 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Cameco will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cameco

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Cameco by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,752,258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $307,300,000 after purchasing an additional 428,310 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Cameco by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 864,304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,451,000 after purchasing an additional 250,115 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Cameco by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,648,372 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $82,973,000 after purchasing an additional 713,888 shares in the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cameco during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,942,000. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Cameco by 156.3% in the 3rd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,089,235 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $122,605,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884,004 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

About Cameco

(Get Free Report)

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.