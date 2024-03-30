Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) Receives Buy Rating from B. Riley

B. Riley restated their buy rating on shares of Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. B. Riley currently has a $102.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Separately, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Camtek from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $71.14.

Camtek Trading Down 3.8 %

NASDAQ CAMT opened at $83.77 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.66, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.69. Camtek has a 12-month low of $24.81 and a 12-month high of $90.54. The stock has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.41.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.04. Camtek had a net margin of 24.93% and a return on equity of 18.92%. The firm had revenue of $88.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Camtek will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Camtek Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $1.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 3rd.

Institutional Trading of Camtek

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Camtek during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Camtek by 574.2% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. USA Financial Formulas grew its position in Camtek by 1,436.2% during the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 722 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Camtek in the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Camtek by 116.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,032 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.93% of the company’s stock.

Camtek Company Profile

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for the advanced interconnect packaging, memory, complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems, radio frequency, and other segments of the semiconductor industry.

