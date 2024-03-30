Canaccord Genuity Group Trims Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) Target Price to $7.00

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Canaccord Genuity Group from $7.50 to $7.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Open Lending from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Open Lending in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Open Lending from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $4.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.07.

Shares of NASDAQ LPRO opened at $6.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $744.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.82 and a beta of 1.01. Open Lending has a 12 month low of $4.89 and a 12 month high of $11.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 14.08 and a quick ratio of 14.08.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $14.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.55 million. Open Lending had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 18.79%. Open Lending’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. Analysts expect that Open Lending will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

In other Open Lending news, Director John Joseph Flynn sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.60, for a total value of $380,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,129,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,185,461.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 200,000 shares of company stock worth $1,501,500. Corporate insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Open Lending by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 13,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Open Lending by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Open Lending by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 172,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Open Lending by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Open Lending by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 15,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.06% of the company’s stock.

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, finance companies, and captive finance companies of automakers in the United States. The company offers Lenders Protection Program (LPP), which is a cloud-based automotive lending platform that provides loan analytics solutions and automated issuance of credit default insurance with third-party insurance providers.

