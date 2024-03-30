Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP) Holdings Decreased by Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp trimmed its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 20.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,928 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,753 shares during the quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $2,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,828 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 69.1% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,539 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,249,662 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,496,807,000 after purchasing an additional 695,215 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 49,524 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,417 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 116.4% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 14,274 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 7,678 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Price Performance

Shares of CP traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $88.17. The stock had a trading volume of 1,550,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,828,797. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $85.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.34. The company has a market capitalization of $82.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 52 week low of $68.92 and a 52 week high of $91.58.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Increases Dividend

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Free Report ) (TSE:CP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 31.29%. On average, analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.1415 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is 17.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities lowered Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.88.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Profile

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

