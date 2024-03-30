CannabisCoin 1-Day Volume Tops $9.61 (CANN)

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 30th. During the last week, CannabisCoin has traded 8% higher against the US dollar. CannabisCoin has a total market capitalization of $432,856.57 and approximately $9.61 worth of CannabisCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CannabisCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0056 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70,060.74 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $604.95 or 0.00863470 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $102.50 or 0.00146299 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00008594 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.55 or 0.00047882 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.50 or 0.00054949 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $131.46 or 0.00187634 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.66 or 0.00140818 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000703 BTC.

About CannabisCoin

CannabisCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 20th, 2014. CannabisCoin’s total supply is 91,859,176 coins and its circulating supply is 77,231,175 coins. CannabisCoin’s official Twitter account is @cannabiscoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for CannabisCoin is https://reddit.com/r/cannabiscoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CannabisCoin’s official website is cannabiscoin.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “CannabisCoin (CANN) is a peer-to-peer Internet digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone in the world. It is based on the Bitcoin protocol but differs from Bitcoin in that it can be efficiently mined with consumer-grade hardware.

CannabisCoin is the payment solution for Marijuana dispensaries, retailers and merchants. CannabisCoin cryptocurrency is backed by Marijuana where it is accepted.”

Buying and Selling CannabisCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CannabisCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CannabisCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CannabisCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

