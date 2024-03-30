Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) Hits New 1-Year High at $13.70

Canopy Growth Corp (TSE:WEED – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$13.70 and last traded at C$13.10, with a volume of 6707969 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$12.95.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on WEED. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Canopy Growth from C$7.28 to C$4.90 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from C$1.49 to C$6.70 in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from C$7.00 to C$4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th.
Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.
