Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS) Shares Purchased by Winch Advisory Services LLC

Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS – Free Report) by 174.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,178 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Core Equity ETF were worth $33,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 101.2% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 15.4% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period.

Capital Group Core Equity ETF stock opened at $31.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.92. Capital Group Core Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $23.25 and a 1-year high of $31.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.77.

The Capital Group Core Equity ETF (CGUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in companies believed to have the potential for appreciation and\u002For dividends. CGUS was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

