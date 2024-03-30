Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR) Shares Purchased by Winch Advisory Services LLC

Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) by 218.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,463 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF were worth $41,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 233.9% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 79,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 55,994 shares during the last quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $314,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Capital Group Growth ETF by 8.8% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 213,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,242,000 after purchasing an additional 17,246 shares during the period. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Capital Group Growth ETF by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $215,000.

Get Capital Group Growth ETF alerts:

Capital Group Growth ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of CGGR opened at $31.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.67. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 1.09. Capital Group Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $21.75 and a 52 week high of $32.34.

Capital Group Growth ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.