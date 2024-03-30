Caprock Group LLC Acquires 283 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Caprock Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,631 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in Cadence Design Systems by 2.7% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 21,529 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,541,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the first quarter valued at about $1,160,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in Cadence Design Systems by 1,030.1% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,780 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,534 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in Cadence Design Systems by 26.8% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 16,231 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after purchasing an additional 3,433 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 48,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.50, for a total transaction of $14,681,232.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,513,130. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Cadence Design Systems news, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 48,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.50, for a total value of $14,681,232.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 67,812 shares in the company, valued at $20,513,130. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.67, for a total transaction of $3,078,205.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 59,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,841,513.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 200,244 shares of company stock valued at $58,930,611. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Performance

Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $311.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $303.00 and its 200 day moving average is $272.06. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $194.01 and a 1-year high of $327.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The software maker reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 25.46% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on CDNS. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $289.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $265.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Cadence Design Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.33.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

