Caprock Group LLC Acquires 3,147 Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Caprock Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) by 23.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,613 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,147 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $1,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,778 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 12,800 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,692 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the fourth quarter worth $969,000. Institutional investors own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BUD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.70.

BUD opened at $60.78 on Friday. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1-year low of $51.66 and a 1-year high of $67.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $105.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.41.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $14.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.34 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 13.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, exports, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

