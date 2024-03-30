Caprock Group LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Caprock Group LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,368 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 0.7% of Caprock Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $11,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 14,342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 3,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 11,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $814,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $79.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.23. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $65.68 and a 1-year high of $80.06.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.