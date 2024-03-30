Caprock Group LLC Boosts Position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Caprock Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,923 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MLM. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the first quarter worth $46,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 4.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 391,276 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $150,599,000 after acquiring an additional 15,163 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 0.4% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 9,391 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,615,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the first quarter worth $456,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 12.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 950 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 95.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MLM opened at $613.94 on Friday. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $332.13 and a 1-year high of $617.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $560.30 and a 200-day moving average of $490.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The company has a market capitalization of $37.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.60, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.95.

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The construction company reported $4.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.67. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 17.25%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 21.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.72%.

In related news, Director Sue W. Cole sold 1,724 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $543.48, for a total value of $936,959.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,757,099.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Sue W. Cole sold 1,724 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $543.48, for a total value of $936,959.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,757,099.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO C Howard Nye sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $604.26, for a total value of $9,063,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,357,566.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,724 shares of company stock valued at $16,033,760. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

MLM has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $600.00 target price (up from $530.00) on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Stephens upped their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $575.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Wolfe Research lowered Martin Marietta Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Raymond James upped their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $505.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $564.85.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

