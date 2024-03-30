Caprock Group LLC Boosts Stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Caprock Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $2,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ADI. Brookmont Capital Management raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 15,313 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,041,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 4,967 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $986,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,836 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $960,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,664,000. Finally, Morton Capital Management LLC CA acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Analog Devices Price Performance

Shares of ADI opened at $197.79 on Friday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.99 and a twelve month high of $202.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $193.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $184.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.38, a PEG ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.02. Analog Devices had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. This is a positive change from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 4th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on ADI. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $226.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $206.26.

View Our Latest Research Report on ADI

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director James Champy sold 1,228 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.64, for a total transaction of $242,701.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,259,164.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director James Champy sold 1,228 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.64, for a total transaction of $242,701.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,259,164.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.11, for a total transaction of $1,921,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,713 shares in the company, valued at $1,097,524.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,228 shares of company stock worth $4,134,502 in the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analog Devices Company Profile

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.