Caprock Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Caprock Group LLC lessened its holdings in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 759,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99,130 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $7,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 3.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 76,402,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,458,000 after buying an additional 2,567,797 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 102.4% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 495,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,962,000 after acquiring an additional 250,854 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 202.3% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 10,013 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 22,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 4,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 390,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,117,000 after purchasing an additional 59,412 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on SOFI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $6.50 price objective (down previously from $7.50) on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on SoFi Technologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho decreased their target price on SoFi Technologies from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $6.50 price target (down previously from $7.00) on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.97.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 56,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.93, for a total value of $389,971.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 390,616 shares in the company, valued at $2,706,968.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SoFi Technologies stock opened at $7.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.45 and a 12-month high of $11.70.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. SoFi Technologies had a negative net margin of 14.65% and a negative return on equity of 1.23%. The firm had revenue of $615.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $572.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. SoFi Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

