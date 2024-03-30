Caprock Group LLC Has $4.66 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Caprock Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 31,152 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 168 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $4,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 108,780.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 756,943,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,252,090,000 after buying an additional 756,247,802 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $761,205,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $394,858,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3,419.2% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,392,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,044,000 after buying an additional 2,324,846 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 464.1% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,054,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,375,000 after buying an additional 1,690,253 shares during the period.

Shares of VTV stock opened at $162.86 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $131.42 and a 12-month high of $163.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $155.31 and a 200-day moving average of $146.74.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

