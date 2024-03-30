Caprock Group LLC Increases Position in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Caprock Group LLC increased its stake in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report) by 15.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,999 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 10,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,626 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 136.5% in the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 19,750 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 40,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of AGNC Investment in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,648,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 56.6% in the 4th quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 14,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 5,381 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.28% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment stock opened at $9.90 on Friday. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 12-month low of $6.81 and a 12-month high of $10.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 990.99 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

AGNC Investment ( NASDAQ:AGNC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 28.02%. The company had revenue of $640.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $570.42 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. Equities analysts predict that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a mar 24 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 14.8%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14,414.41%.

In related news, CFO Bernice Bell sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.85, for a total value of $98,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 287,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,829,727.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $8.50 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.25 target price for the company. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Jonestrading assumed coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Friday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.75 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AGNC Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.06.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

