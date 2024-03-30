Caprock Group LLC Purchases 1,320 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Caprock Group LLC lifted its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 25.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $2,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPGI. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 45.8% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 86 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Price Performance

Shares of SPGI stock opened at $425.45 on Friday. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $329.46 and a 1-year high of $461.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $433.18 and its 200 day moving average is $410.74. The company has a market cap of $136.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.70, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.15 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 21.02%. S&P Global’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.54 EPS. Research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 26th. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Raymond James raised their price objective on S&P Global from $422.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $446.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.74, for a total value of $2,548,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,032,992.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Dow Jones Indices segments.

