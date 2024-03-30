Caprock Group LLC Reduces Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Caprock Group LLC trimmed its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 349 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $5,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LLY. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 2,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the 3rd quarter worth $8,326,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 18,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,013,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the 2nd quarter worth $357,000. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,752,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. 82.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LLY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $700.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $800.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $815.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $805.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $775.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $689.52.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and Company

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 34,538 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $631.81, for a total transaction of $21,821,453.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,719,884 shares in the company, valued at $63,004,019,910.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 195,055 shares of company stock worth $125,254,657 over the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Shares of LLY opened at $777.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market cap of $739.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.13, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $734.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $637.99. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $334.58 and a 12-month high of $800.78.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.95 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 51.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

