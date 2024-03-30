Caprock Group LLC Sells 24,703 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Caprock Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 23.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 24,703 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 108,111.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 193,168,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,397,725,000 after buying an additional 192,989,515 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at $3,436,543,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 97.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 41,290,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,130,538,000 after buying an additional 20,362,295 shares in the last quarter. Snider Financial Group grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 9,477.3% in the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 14,448,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,956,000 after buying an additional 14,297,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 3,474.6% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 11,658,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $480,579,000 after buying an additional 11,332,721 shares in the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bank of America Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE BAC opened at $37.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $24.96 and a 52 week high of $38.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $299.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.35, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.59 and its 200 day moving average is $31.35.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 15.42%. The company had revenue of $22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. Bank of America’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 31.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.90 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Barclays raised their price target on Bank of America from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Citigroup raised their price target on Bank of America from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Bank of America from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bank of America has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.15.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

