Caprock Group LLC Sells 663 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Caprock Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,994 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 663 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vestcor Inc grew its position in NIKE by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 29,977 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,508,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Excalibur Management Corp grew its position in NIKE by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Excalibur Management Corp now owns 5,148 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. grew its position in NIKE by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 7,540 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. grew its position in NIKE by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 5,045 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Pacific Financial grew its position in NIKE by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 8,098 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on NKE. Oppenheimer downgraded NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on NIKE from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on NIKE from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on NIKE from $139.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on NIKE from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NIKE has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.52.

NIKE Stock Down 0.2 %

NKE stock opened at $93.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $101.38 and a 200 day moving average of $103.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.03 billion, a PE ratio of 27.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.66 and a 52 week high of $128.68.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $12.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 39.41%. Sell-side analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.53%.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

