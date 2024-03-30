Caprock Group LLC Trims Stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Caprock Group LLC reduced its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 19.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,040 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Founders Capital Management increased its position in Citigroup by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Cowa LLC increased its position in Citigroup by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC increased its position in Citigroup by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 7,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Citigroup by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, My Legacy Advisors LLC increased its position in Citigroup by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 7,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. 71.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Citigroup from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on Citigroup from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Societe Generale cut Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.56.

Citigroup Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Citigroup stock opened at $63.24 on Friday. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.17 and a fifty-two week high of $63.37. The firm has a market cap of $121.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($1.89). Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 5.88%. The business had revenue of $17.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 53.13%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

