Capstone Technologies Group (OTCMKTS:CATG) Trading Down 30.8%

Capstone Technologies Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CATG – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 30.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.25 and last traded at $2.25. 392 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 99% from the average session volume of 197 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.25.

Capstone Technologies Group Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.84 and its 200-day moving average is $3.43.

About Capstone Technologies Group

Capstone Technologies Group, Inc intends to operate as a holding company. It engages in customer data platform market, and provides software design, development, and other services. The company was formerly known as China Bilingual Technology & Education Group Inc and changed its name to Capstone Technologies Group, Inc in April 2017.

