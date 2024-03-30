Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) Trading Down 4.4%

Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Free Report) shares fell 4.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $13.80 and last traded at $14.00. 1,460,107 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 11% from the average session volume of 1,642,166 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.64.

Several research firms have issued reports on CDLX. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Cardlytics from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Cardlytics from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cardlytics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.20.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31.

In related news, major shareholder Clifford Sosin purchased 311,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.71 per share, with a total value of $4,273,612.65. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,673,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,786,097.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Clifford Sosin purchased 311,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.71 per share, with a total value of $4,273,612.65. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,673,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,786,097.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Amit Gupta sold 72,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.10, for a total transaction of $443,213.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 102,342 shares in the company, valued at $624,286.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 136,556 shares of company stock valued at $926,492. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDLX. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Cardlytics by 238.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 7.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cardlytics by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 186.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach customers through their network of financial institution partners through digital channels, such as online, mobile applications, email, and various real-time notifications; and Bridg platform, a customer data platform which utilizes point-of-sale data and enables marketers to perform analytics and targeted loyalty marketing, as well as measure the impact of their marketing.

