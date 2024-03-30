CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) Announces Earnings Results

CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.05), reports. The firm had revenue of $6.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.40 million. CASI Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 72.13% and a negative net margin of 79.30%.

CASI Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 20.3 %

Shares of CASI stock opened at $3.61 on Friday. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.85 and a 52 week high of $8.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.84.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Trading of CASI Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 70.6% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 57,395 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 23,758 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 39.6% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 112,777 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 31,971 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 22.23% of the company’s stock.

CASI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics and pharmaceutical products in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. It offers EVOMELA, an intravenous formulation of melphalan for use as a conditioning treatment prior to stem cell transplantation, and as a palliative treatment for patients with multiple myeloma.

