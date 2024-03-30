Catalyst Pharmaceuticals’ (CPRX) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has a $29.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CPRX. Bank of America assumed coverage on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 7th. They set a buy rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 1st. TheStreet raised Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Citigroup began coverage on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.43.

Get Catalyst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

CPRX stock opened at $15.94 on Wednesday. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $11.09 and a 1 year high of $18.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.20.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $110.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.78 million. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 26.56% and a net margin of 17.93%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

In other Catalyst Pharmaceuticals news, insider Brian Elsbernd sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.44, for a total value of $411,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 124,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,045,678.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,218 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 39,594 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 46,780 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,087 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 7.8% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,223 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. 79.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.