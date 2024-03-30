CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.B) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.B – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$78.80.

CCL.B has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded CCL Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$65.00 to C$79.00 in a research report on Monday, February 26th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from C$72.00 to C$82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$79.00 to C$81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Raymond James upgraded CCL Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$74.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on CCL Industries from C$72.00 to C$79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd.

In other CCL Industries news, Director Stuart W. Lang sold 175,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$73.84, for a total transaction of C$12,921,300.00. In other news, Director Stuart W. Lang sold 175,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$73.84, for a total transaction of C$12,921,300.00. Also, Director Derek Cumming sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$69.51, for a total value of C$48,653.50. Insiders have sold 293,799 shares of company stock worth $21,357,228 over the last quarter. Insiders own 10.03% of the company’s stock.

CCL.B opened at C$69.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.37, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$64.68 and its 200-day moving average price is C$59.76. CCL Industries has a one year low of C$52.82 and a one year high of C$74.49. The stock has a market cap of C$11.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.55.

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

