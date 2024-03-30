Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $84.38.

CELH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America lowered Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on shares of Celsius from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Celsius from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Celsius from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Stifel Europe upped their price target on Celsius from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th.

In related news, major shareholder Dean Desantis sold 100,000 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.75, for a total value of $9,575,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 219,257 shares in the company, valued at $20,993,857.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Celsius news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 60,462 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.33, for a total value of $2,015,198.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,603,782 shares in the company, valued at $1,053,354,054.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Dean Desantis sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.75, for a total transaction of $9,575,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 219,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,993,857.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,120,568 shares of company stock valued at $64,473,782 in the last three months. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CELH. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Celsius by 20.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Celsius by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,033,000 after purchasing an additional 4,285 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Celsius by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Celsius by 1.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 394,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,771,000 after purchasing an additional 7,411 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Celsius by 53.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after buying an additional 9,946 shares during the last quarter. 60.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Celsius stock opened at $82.92 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $19.16 billion, a PE ratio of 107.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.87. Celsius has a one year low of $28.08 and a one year high of $99.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $71.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.37.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. Celsius had a net margin of 17.21% and a return on equity of 131.58%. The company had revenue of $347.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 95.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Celsius will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

