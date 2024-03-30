Centerspace (NYSE:CSR) Receives Neutral Rating from Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a $63.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of Centerspace in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $65.57.

Centerspace stock opened at $57.14 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $859.96 million, a PE ratio of 24.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.93. Centerspace has a 12 month low of $46.74 and a 12 month high of $66.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.77.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Centerspace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Centerspace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 128.76%.

In other Centerspace news, Director John A. Schissel purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $56.40 per share, for a total transaction of $28,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,040.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Centerspace by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,736,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,463,000 after purchasing an additional 58,404 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Centerspace by 1.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,478,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,826,000 after purchasing an additional 42,104 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Centerspace by 27.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,180,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,846,000 after purchasing an additional 257,030 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Centerspace by 1.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 988,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,364,000 after buying an additional 10,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Centerspace by 1.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 331,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,316,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. 79.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Centerspace is an owner and operator of apartment communities committed to providing great homes by focusing on integrity and serving others. Founded in 1970, as of September 30, 2023, Centerspace owned interests in 71 apartment communities consisting of 12,785 apartment homes located in Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota.

