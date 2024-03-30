Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $192.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their target price on Cheniere Energy from $185.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $197.10.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on LNG

Cheniere Energy Price Performance

NYSE LNG opened at $161.28 on Thursday. Cheniere Energy has a 1-year low of $135.30 and a 1-year high of $183.46. The stock has a market cap of $37.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $162.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $5.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $3.06. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 69.52% and a net margin of 48.45%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $15.78 EPS. Cheniere Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Cheniere Energy will post 8.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cheniere Energy

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LNG. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the third quarter worth $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the first quarter worth $27,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 203.4% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 176 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.